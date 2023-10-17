The image posted of the shoe by @detdanskekongehus after the event. Instagram

The post was captioned by the couriers, "Is it Cinderella who forgot her shoe last night?"

"When the guests at Her Majesty the Queen's gala dinner yesterday had gone home, this lonely stiletto shoe was left at Christiansborg Castle. The owner is welcome to contact us to get it back," they continued.

It has now been revealed that the shoe belonged to Anne-Sofie Tørnsø Olesen, from Denmark’s Egedal region.

It also turns out that she didn’t ACCIDENTLY leave the shoe, but she was on a mission to live out her own real-life Cinderella story.

That’s right, Anne-Sofie Tørnsø Olesen left the gold high-heel at the palace on purpose!

"I thought it was a bit funny myself, and I talked to my family and friends about it before, and they agreed that I should do it," Tørnsø Olesen, 18, told Danish publication Se og Hør.

"It's such a chance you won't get again."

Despite the endless comments and jokes from royals fans hoping it would lead to the beginning a mission for the future King to travel around in efforts to find the potential suitor, she was keen to get the shoe back because it was a “memory of a great evening”.

Inside Prince Christian's 18th birthday. Getty

The milestone birthday was one to remember.

The gala dinner was attended by Christian’s younger sibling Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine as well as Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik and many other important names.

