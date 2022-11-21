Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik (2ndR) and Crown Princess Mary (R) arrive at Copenhagen City Hall Getty

The drama started in September when Margrethe announced she was stripping Joachim’s children, Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, of their princely titles.

Joachim couldn’t hold his tongue though, admitting he is having second thoughts about returning to Denmark when his job at the Paris embassy wraps up in the middle of next year.

“We will see,” he says.

While it might look like the Danish royal family feud erupted from nowhere seemingly overnight, tensions have been bubbling under the surface for quite a while, with reports revealing Joachim and Marie were “exiled” to live in France in 2020 following a fallout with Mary and Crown Prince Frederik.

Now, the reason why Fred turned his back on his brother has allegedly been revealed.

Spanish magazine Vanitatis El Confidencial made wild accusations that the Crown Prince was left broken-hearted when Joachim fell “deeply in love” with his wife.

The Danish royal wives have their brunette locks and good looks in common, but does Marie deliberately copy Mary? Getty

While Margrethe insists she made her decision to allow her grandkids to live normal lives and ensure the survival of the monarchy, many believe it’s delivered the opposite outcome.

“It actually is a very real crisis,” says royal expert Trine Villemann. “It has shattered people’s image of the Queen, and of the family.”