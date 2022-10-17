It’s claimed Joachim has made a play for Mary more than once. Getty

While it might look like the Danish royal family feud erupted from nowhere seemingly overnight, tensions have been bubbling under the surface for quite a while, with reports revealing Joachim and Marie were “exiled” to live in France in 2020 following a fallout with Mary and Crown Prince Frederik.

Now, the reason why Fred turned his back on his brother has allegedly been revealed.

Spanish magazine Vanitatis El Confidencial made wild accusations that the Crown Prince was left broken-hearted when Joachim fell “deeply in love” with his wife.

The crush on his attractive new sister-in-law came about after Mary supported Joachim following his split with Alexandra in 2004.

It was further claimed the situation was then exacerbated after Joachim started dating Marie.

The publication suggests the situation got out of hand during a gala event in 2008 when Joachim allegedly tried to kiss Mary.

“With obvious signs of drunkenness, it seems that the youngest son of Queen Margrethe tried to stamp his lips on his sister-in-law’s mouth, but she got out of the way as she could with an unperturbed smile, while Marie witnessed the embarrassing moment,” the magazine said, putting their own spin on the situation.

The offending moment was even captured on film and ran on the cover of Swedish magazine Svensk Damtidning at the time.

“In fact, it didn’t help that in 2007 he announced his engagement to a French girl [Marie] with the same name and a striking physical resemblance,” the magazine added.

While Margrethe insists she made her decision to allow her grandkids to live normal lives and ensure the survival of the monarchy, many believe it’s delivered the opposite outcome.

“It actually is a very real crisis,” says royal expert Trine Villemann. “It has shattered people’s image of the Queen, and of the family.”

