Method

1. Cook fish according to packet directions for about 20 minutes, or until cooked.

2. Meanwhile, combine coleslaw and dressing in a bowl.

3. Cut rolls in half horizontally. Spread mayonnaise evenly over cut sides. Cut fish pieces in half lengthways. Divide fish, coleslaw and coriander sprigs over bases of rolls. Replace tops.

4. Serve subs with lime wedges.