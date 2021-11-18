Krispy Kreme has released its annual Christmas doughnuts range. Supplied

As part of the new range, you'll find the Snowy Doughnut, which is dipped in white truffle with a sour strap scarf, filled with raspberry flavoured jam.

There is also the Pudding Doughnut, which is filled with custard, dipped in choc and topped with a glace cherry and white choc leaf.

As for original glazed lovers, the Reindeer Doughnut is the one for you, as it features an original glazed doughnut dipped in caramel truffle, topped with choc-coated salted pretzels, with candy eyes and nose.

The Tree Doughnut is also one to try, as it's dipped in truffle, with a choc coated wafer trunk and white truffle drizzle.

There are four delicious new flavours to choose from. Supplied

"Each year, the Krispymas range gives people the opportunity to share and create joy-filled memories with their loved ones by gifting these dough-licious festive treats," Olivia Sutherland, Marketing Director at Krispy Kreme Australia said.

"The team here at Krispy Kreme love getting in the spirit of Krispymas and sharing Kris-py Kringle’s holiday range."

Also to look forward to is Krispy Kreme's '12 days of Krispymas', which will gift fans daily offers via Krispy Kreme Australia’s socials from December 12.

You can expect things like singing a Christmas song to score yourself a free OG Krispy Kreme doughnut, and more.

It really is the most wonderful time of the year. Supplied

The Krispymas doughnuts will be available from November 23 in all Krispy Kreme Australia stores, online via click and collect and delivery as well as your local 7-Eleven and selected Woolworths stores.

For those who are last-minute gift buyers, delivery is also available via Krispy Kreme, Deliveroo, UberEATS, Doordash and Menulog.

Merry Christmas and happy snacking!