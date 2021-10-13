Christmas Cookie Cutters, Hibery 16-Piece Holiday Cookie Cutters Set from Amazon for $20.85

These Christmas cookie cutters are perfect for the holidays as they come in all shapes and sizes, including Christmas trees, a gingerbread man, snowflake, snowman and much more.

Plus, the cutters are incredibly versatile, and can be used as a pancake mold, or for cutting cookie dough, fondant, soft fruits, bread, sandwiches, cheese, or craft clay.

StarPack Premium Christmas Cookie Stamps Set 6 Stamps from Amazon for $28.71

These cookie stamps are not only very cute but they're easy to use, making them great for cooking with kids.

The set includes six Silicone Stamps, a wooden stamping handle, and a cookie cutter that goes perfectly with it.

You'll also get a comprehensive cooking guide to help you out with some new tips and tricks to try in the kitchen.

Christmas Cookie Cutter Set Cake Decorating Tools Fondant Plunger Cutters and Molds from Amazon for $30.42

This Christmas Fondant Cake Cutter Set captures the holiday spirit as it includes 25 classic Christmas element cutters, including a snowman, tree, snowflake and sleigh.

The cutters are great for fondant, pastry, petal paste, marzipan, chocolate, cake decoration, DIY cooking and much more.

3 Piece Ugly Sweater Cookie Cutter Set from Amazon for $14.20

Get the most out of these Ugly Sweater Cookie Cutters by turning it into a fun little game when decorating the baked goods.

They come in different sizes so you can make cookie sweaters for the kids and friends, and you can use it to cut baked cookies or soft fruits and vegetables.

3D Christmas Cookie Cutters Set from Amazon for $26.51

Bring your cookies to life with this 18-piece 3D Christmas cookie cutter set that features gingerbread house making molds and winter Christmas cookie molds, including a snowman, Christmas tree, elk and sleigh.

You'll really stand out with these 3D cookies because they'll be like none you've ever had before, and decorating them will be even more fun.

LILIAO Christmas Cookie Cutter Set from Amazon for $19.22

While we have all the classic Christmas elements covered, how about the little moments that also capture the true essence of the holidays?

This cookie cutter set includes a coffee mug, gift box, gift bag, snow globe, fireplace and mini snowflake - which are all make ups for a warm and special Christmas.