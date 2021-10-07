Retro Sweets Advent Calendar from IWOOT for $24.99

Rewind the clock with this Retro Sweet Advent calendar that is packed with 24 classic, retro sweets. It's perfect for kids and even better for adults who love the fun of an Advent Calendar and those nostalgic old fashioned sweets.

You'll have plenty to choose from, including Tattoo Bubblegum, Love Hearts, Drumstick Lollies, Refresher Chews, Fruit Salads, Black Jacks and much more.

Joe & Seph's Vegan Popcorn Advent Calendar from Selfridges & Co for $44.50

British brand Joe & Seph’s tasty popcorn is enough of a treat on its own, but now you can enjoy 24 days of flavoured fun behind every door of this advent calendar.

Made from the finest 100% natural ingredients, each mini bag is sweet or spiced with tastes of the festive season, so take your pick from everything from dark chocolate and orange chocolate to strawberry caramel - all entirely plant-based.

Joe & Seph's Tipsy Popcorn Advent Calendar from IWOOT for $47.49

Now that you've seen the vegan popcorn option, why not feast your eyes on the tipsy one?

You can get a head start on Christmas with Joe & Steph's Tipsy Popcorn Advent Calendar, where you'll find 12 unique flavours of alcoholic gourmet popcorn behind 24 festive windows.

It features flavours like Espresso Martini, Gin & Tonic, Prosecco and Caramel Macchiato & Whisky, and it's perfect for adults who have adventurous taste buds.

Original Festive Coffee Advent Calendar from Nespresso for $42

This advent calendar is the ultimate coffee lover's treat, and you can savour it yourself or gift it for a loved one.

It's filled to the brim with classic favourites, sneak peaks of new and exclusive festive flavours as well as an intriguing surprise.

It's currently out of stock, but it's worth noting so that you can so come back around and check if it's (hopefully) restocked soon.

Merry Cheesemas Advent Calendar from Woolworths

Woolworths' cheese advent calendar has been very popular for the past two years since it first launched in 2019, especially among cheese lovers.

It includes 12 blocks of European mini cheeses to enjoy in the lead-up to Christmas, or Cheesemas, and while it's currently unavailable to purchase, you'll want to keep an eye out for this year’s release date.

24 Reasons to Smile Teabag Edition Advent Calendar from T2 Tea for $45

This one is for the tea lovers, because this advent calendar is packed with 24 teas and tisanes in teabags that await your discovery.

The countdown is on and these teas are here to help you sip all the way to Christmas Day.