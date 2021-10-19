Krispy Kreme's limited-edition Halloween range is finally here. Supplied

Also available is the Spiderweb doughnut, which is an Original Glazed dipped in choc ganache finished with a white choc truffle web design.

All the new doughnut flavours are available for $3.75, and you can wash them down with a Graveyard Shake.

It features a choc ice cream blended with choc biscuit crumb and choc syrup, topped with choc cream and more choc biscuit crumb, and is available for $7.50 - in-store only.

There are three new doughnut flavours and a new shake. Supplied

The Krispy Skremes range is available from today in-store, via drive-thru and online via click and collect at Krispy Kreme Australia stores.

The doughnuts will also be available at 7-Eleven stores from October 27, just in time for Halloween.

As for those who would rather stay inside their haunted house, delivery is available via Krispy Kreme, Deliveroo, UberEATS, Doordash and Menulog.

You can also score a free doughnut on Halloween. Supplied

Not to mention, to get into the spooky spirit, Krispy Kreme is also offering a free Original Glazed doughnut to anyone who visits their local Krispy Kreme store or drive-thru on October 31.

All you need to do is just show up in your Halloween costume, so dust off those cobwebs and put on your best spine-chilling outfit.

Krispy Kreme will also be offering 20% off the spooky range online from October 19-25.