The ‘Screaming Bloody Burger’ is inspired by 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'. Supplied

The ‘Screaming Bloody Burger’ is a Southern fried chicken burger, with American cheddar cheese, blood-red habanero slaw, blood red-stained spicy pineapple, crispy maple bacon, and green garlic aioli, all on a black charcoal bun.

The limited-edition burger will be available for $20 exclusively at all Milky Lane restaurants in NSW, QLD, and ACT, and to Milky Lane takeaway customers exclusively via Deliveroo from October 15 to November 12.

The ‘Screaming Bloody Burger’ is the perfect viewing companion to watch the new and highly anticipated Amazon Original series I Know What You Did Last Summer, which you can check out here.

A thrilling new burger to try this month. Supplied

The series is a modern take on the iconic 1997 film, and it follows a group of teenagers who find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer.

Plus, the first 500 Milky Lane customers to try the burger will be in with a chance to attend an exclusive virtual screening of the first episode of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

This exclusive deal is available for a limited time, and all you need to do is sign up for the Milky Lane newsletter and RSVP to receive a secret code which will unlock access to the screening at 9pm AEST on October 15.