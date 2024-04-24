What is the French name for choux pastry?
Choux pastry, also known as pâte à choux, means 'cabbage' in friends. So, in other words, choux pastry actually means cabbage pastry.
The pastry was given its namesake due to its resemblance to baby cabbages after being baked.
What are the variations of choux pastry?
There are many different types of choux pastry that you can bake at home. These include profiteroles, churros, eclairs, puffs, beignets, chouquettes, zeppoles, gougère and more.
How do you make choux pastry?
The experts at The Australian Women's Weekly have tried and tested the below choux pastry recipe.
Ingredients
- 75 grams unsalted butter
- 3/4 cup (180ml) water
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup (110g) cake flour
- 4 eggs
Method
- Preheat oven to 220°C fan forced. Lightly grease two oven trays.
- Combine the butter with water and salt in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil.
- Add flour and beat with a wooden spoon over heat until the mixture comes away from the base and the side of your saucepan and forms a smooth ball.
- Transfer the mixture to a small bowl and beat in the eggs with an electric mixer until glossy.
- Spoon the mixture into a piping bag fitted with a 1cm plain tube and pipe out your chosen choux pastry (eg long line for eclair). Alternatively, drop rounded teaspoons of the dough 3cm apart onto the prepared trays.