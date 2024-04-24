Choux pastry (pronounced 'shoo' pastry) is a commonly created light and airy French pastry dough that is used to create many different variations of pastries.

Created by using simple household ingredients such as butter, water, flour, and eggs, the recipe relies on using rising steam from eggs to create a hollow centre within the pastry that is often filled with either sweet or savoury ingredients.

While you may have indulged in a choux pastry or two in your time or may have even previously attempted to make your own choux pastries in the past, it's likely you didn't realise your pastries were in fact choux pastries.

So what is the secret to choux pastry? Scroll on for more...