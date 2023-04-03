Method

1. Heat a lightly oiled, large, ovenproof frying pan over a medium to high heat. Add chicken. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until browned. Remove.

2. Add zucchini, capsicum and garlic. Cook, stirring for 1 to 2 minutes, until lightly browned. Stir in tomatoes, stock cube, olives and ½ cup water. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to boil. Reduce heat.

3. Return chicken to pan. Gently boil, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes, until chicken is cooked and sauce has thickened.

4. Scatter over feta and parsley. Serve with lemon wedges and pita bread.

TIP: For a touch of spice, add 1 tsp dried chilli flakes to the pan with the vegetables in step 2.