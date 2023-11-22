What we'd buy from the Chemist Warehouse Black Friday sale 2023
Chemist Warehouse have not revealed what incredible deals they will offer this Black Friday, however, in previous years they offered up to 50 per cent off sitewide...
Their current catalogue will finish up in Thursday, November 23... this means it may be possible that Chemist Warehouse will only have a one-day sale.
Here are some incredible deals you can shop right now:
Tiffany & Co Eau De Parfum 30ml Spray, $99.99 (was $110), Chemist Warehouse
Treat yourself to a fancy and highly-rated perfume... with a 4.7 star rating of 144 reviews on the Chemist Warehouse site online.
L'Oreal Paris True Match Foundation Serum, $22.49 (was $44.99), Chemist Warehouse
In need for a new foundation? The Maybelline True Match Foundation is a highly recommended product! With hyaluronic acid within the foundation, it "plumps like a serum but covers like a foundation."
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Anti Wrinkle Serum 30ml, $26.99 (was $54.99), Chemist Warehouse
"This serum been specifically developed to effectively hydrate and plump skin. Its advanced formula is quick to absorb and delivers a non-greasy finish. The Revitalift Filler facial serum contains a scientifically formulated blend of 3 forms of pure Hyaluronic Acid to help retain skin's own moisture: Now enriched with Micro-Epidermic Hyaluronic Acid, 50X smaller than Macro Hyaluronic Acid," L'Oreal promotes.
With a 4.4 star rating of 537 reviews on Chemist Warehouse, we must trust that this product is a game changer!
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Mask 5 Pack, $12.49 (was $25), Chemist Warehouse
Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Sheet Masks are made for intense hydration. It is clinically proven to provide instant hydration that lasts for up to 12 hours. Save 50 per cent with this insane sale on the five pack of masks available at Chemist Warehouse.
Swisse Beauty Collagen Glow With Collagen Peptides 120 Tablets, $37.99 (was $59.99), Chemist Warehouse
The Collagen Glow vitamins by Swisse, Australia's number one beauty from within brand, is another highly rated product. With 4.5 starts out of 240 reviews, this product is definitely a fan favourite. These vitamins support collagen production and skin repair, maintain skin firmness and elasticity and help reduce free radical damage to body cells... they truly do support beauty from within.
Full list of deals in the Chemist Warehouse Black Friday sale 2023
Perfume
- Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely 30ml, $9.99 down from $12.99.
- Narciso Rodriguez Fleur Musc For Her Eau de Parfum 50ml, $109.99 down from $173.
- Giorgio Armani Acqua Light Di Gioia for Women Eau de Parfum 100ml Online Only, $119.99 down from $150.
- Michael Kors Sexy Ruby Eau De Parfum 100ml Spray Online Only, $99.99 down from $145.
- Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette 100ml, $29.99 down from $90.
- David Beckham Intimately For Men Eau De Toilette 75ml, $14.99 down from $52.99.
- Burberry London for Women Eau de Parfum 100ml Spray, $59.99 down from $188.
Cosmetics
- MCo Beauty Super Glow Bronzing Drops, $18.99 down from $13.
- Maybelline Lash Sky High Mascara Washable Black, $12.99 down from $25.99.
- Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer Light, $11.49 down from $22.99.
- L'Oreal Paris Clinically Proven Eye Lash Serum, $15.99 down from $31.99.
- Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara - Very Black, $12.49 down from $24.99.
- L'Oreal Paris Prime Lab Pore Minimizer Primer, $16.99 down from $33.99.
- L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Made For Me Natural Lipstick 235 Nude, $14.99 down from $24.99.
Skincare
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel 50g, $17.39 down from $35.
- L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Vitamin C Serum 30ml, $29.99 down from $59.99.
- La Roche Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF 50+ 50ml, $26.99 down from $35.95.
- L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Retinol + Niacinamide Pressed Cream 50ml, $29.97 down from $59.95.
- Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water For All Skin Types 700ml, $15.49 down from $21.99.
- Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Face Cream Moisturiser Fragrance Free 50g, $35.99 down from $59.99.
Related links
SAVE BIG on Target Black Friday sales 2023
SAVE BIG on The Iconic's 2023 Black Friday sales
Beauty advent calendars that will make your Christmas countdown extra chic
Black Friday Australia 2023: All you need to know