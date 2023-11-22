Chemist Warehouse is our one-stop shop for all things health and beauty. Getty

What we'd buy from the Chemist Warehouse Black Friday sale 2023

Chemist Warehouse have not revealed what incredible deals they will offer this Black Friday, however, in previous years they offered up to 50 per cent off sitewide...

Their current catalogue will finish up in Thursday, November 23... this means it may be possible that Chemist Warehouse will only have a one-day sale.

Here are some incredible deals you can shop right now:

Tiffany & Co Eau De Parfum 30ml Spray, $99.99 (was $110), Chemist Warehouse

Treat yourself to a fancy and highly-rated perfume... with a 4.7 star rating of 144 reviews on the Chemist Warehouse site online.

L'Oreal Paris True Match Foundation Serum, $22.49 (was $44.99), Chemist Warehouse

In need for a new foundation? The Maybelline True Match Foundation is a highly recommended product! With hyaluronic acid within the foundation, it "plumps like a serum but covers like a foundation."

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Anti Wrinkle Serum 30ml, $26.99 (was $54.99), Chemist Warehouse

"This serum been specifically developed to effectively hydrate and plump skin. Its advanced formula is quick to absorb and delivers a non-greasy finish. The Revitalift Filler facial serum contains a scientifically formulated blend of 3 forms of pure Hyaluronic Acid to help retain skin's own moisture: Now enriched with Micro-Epidermic Hyaluronic Acid, 50X smaller than Macro Hyaluronic Acid," L'Oreal promotes.

With a 4.4 star rating of 537 reviews on Chemist Warehouse, we must trust that this product is a game changer!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Mask 5 Pack, $12.49 (was $25), Chemist Warehouse

Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Sheet Masks are made for intense hydration. It is clinically proven to provide instant hydration that lasts for up to 12 hours. Save 50 per cent with this insane sale on the five pack of masks available at Chemist Warehouse.

Swisse Beauty Collagen Glow With Collagen Peptides 120 Tablets, $37.99 (was $59.99), Chemist Warehouse

The Collagen Glow vitamins by Swisse, Australia's number one beauty from within brand, is another highly rated product. With 4.5 starts out of 240 reviews, this product is definitely a fan favourite. These vitamins support collagen production and skin repair, maintain skin firmness and elasticity and help reduce free radical damage to body cells... they truly do support beauty from within.

Full list of deals in the Chemist Warehouse Black Friday sale 2023

Perfume

Cosmetics

Skincare

