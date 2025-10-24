EXCLUSIVE: The life mantra that pop icon Anastacia swears by

When Anastacia Lyn Newkirk released her debut album Not That Kind in 2000, she never could have predicted the level of fame that she would experience in the 25 years to come.

Now 57, the often-titled “little lady with the big voice” has gone on to release an additional eight albums, selling more than 50 million records worldwide and hundreds of gold and platinum certifications.

It was during her most recent visit to Australia in October that New Idea was granted an audience with the hitmaker at a Bingo Loco event in Sydney sponsored by Billson’s, after she wrapped up the Down Under leg of her global tour.

The I’m Outta Love singer told New Idea that it was impossible for her to pick a favourite flavour from the Billson’s RTD range. (Credit: Supplied)

Given her status as a certified noughties icon, partnering with Billson’s to promote their nostalgic range of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages seemed like the perfect pairing.

“I personally have a hard time picking a favourite flavour because the cans are so beautiful that I’m mesmerised by them,” she told us.

“The cans make me want to make an outfit that looks like that,” she then joked.

While the star cites white liquors such as zambucca, sake or vodka as some of her favourite beverages of choice, she made it very clear to us that she preferred sipping drinks reminiscent of the early 2000s, when many of her biggest hits were released.

“They’re like children, you can’t pick a favourite child,” she continues as we talk about the range, which includes the likes of Fruit Tingle, Strawberries and Cream, Creamy Soda and more.

The Y2K singer took to the stage at the Bingo Loco event for a surprise performance of some of her biggest songs. (Credit: Supplied)

Reflecting on her career so far as we continued to talk, it became clear that Anastacia would always hold a soft spot in her heart for her debut album.

“It’s my first child. I don’t love [it] the most, but it’s the most recognisable [and it brought] I’m Outta Love to the world,” she shared, reflecting on what songs represented her best as an artist.

“[There’s also] Paid My Dues and Left Outside Alone….there’s a strength in both those songs.”

As for the secret to staying grounded amongst her stardom? It’s easy.

“My philosophy in life is positivity and being kind. It doesn’t take much to do those things. That’s the best advice I can give to somebody.”

