Congratulations to the winner of Celebrity MasterChef Australia 2021! Ten

The amazing effort he put in for his charity, which Nick co-founded following the tragic passing of his sister Maddie in 2015, made the win all the more special for the AFL champion.

His win may not come as a complete surprise to most, as from the moment he walked through those kitchen doors, Nick was a clear frontrunner.

He even had the bookies convinced, with both Sportsbet and TAB placing him in the number one spot at 1.10.

Nick was a frontrunner from the very beginning. Ten

Having described himself as a "psycho competitor", Nick constantly proved to the judges and viewers at home that he has the skills to handle the kitchen.

He even managed to impress judge Andy Allen, to the point where he hinted that Nick could be this year's celeb champ from the very beginning.

"This is the stuff that wins you the competition," Andy said, after Nick served a dessert style egg and soldiers dish.

All the celebs gave it their all for the chance to win. Ten

While he managed to take home the win in the end, Nick first had to tough it out against nine other talented cooks in the pressure cooker environment.

This season we saw incredible dishes plated up by actress Rebecca Gibney, Olympian Ian Thorpe, fashion designer Collette Dinnigan, Gordon Ramsay's daughter Matilda Ramsay, and radio host Chrissie Swan.

Also battling it out in the kitchen was actor Matt Le Nevez, multi-instrumentalist performing artist Dami Im, football legend Archie Thompson, and comedian Dilruk Jayasinha, who each put in an amazing effort.