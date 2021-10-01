Matt shares two kids with his partner Michelle. Getty

When he's not gracing our screens, Matt is a doting dad to two children, who he shares with his American partner Michelle Smith.

The couple have been together for more than six years, and Matt is known to keep his family life extremely private.

When speaking to TV Week about why he doesn't show his kids on social media, Matt said: "Some people like to show them off to the world."

"But they're my kids and it's not their choice to be on social media. Maybe I'm too serious about it all, but they are very special little children."

Matt played Patrick on Offspring. Ten

While we don't know too much about Matt's family life, him and his partner have been publicly linked since 2014, after they welcomed their first child together, a son who they named Levi.

Three years later, they welcomed their second child, a daughter who they named Wren, and Matt previously gushed about having kids to Woman's Day in 2014.

“As soon as you meet them and you see yourself and your partner in this little person, it’s completely life-changing," he said, before praising his partner Michelle. “It’s such a beautiful thing for me to watch, to see this woman I’ve been in love with for years become this incredible mother so effortlessly," the 42-year-old said.

Matt will star on Celebrity MasterChef Australia 2021. Ten

Speaking to the publication again two years later, Matt admitted that his career caused him to miss out on quality time with his family.

"One of the toughest things about being an actor is that work can take you far away from the people you love," he said.

Just last year, Matt also told The Sunday Telegraph that he was considering moving back to Australia with his family, and that he was "longing for home".

"Now, raising two kids in LA, under the current climate, we're definitely thinking about moving back at the end of the year," Matt said.

The actor recently returned to Australia for his new MasterChef gig, and his family will be cheering him on as he shows off his cooking skills in the kitchen.

