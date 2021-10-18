Celebrity MasterChef Australia has brought us a star-studded cast this year, but as the season progresses, fans will have to watch their favourites sent home one by one - unless they make it to the very end of course.
WATCH BELOW: Is this the sign Nick Riewoldt wins Celebrity MasterChef 2021?
With a total of 10 familiar faces appearing on our screens this season, the celebs will need to give it all they've got to really impress judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo to keep their aprons and stay in the competition.
Joining them in the kitchen is actor Matt Le Nevez, multi-instrumentalist performing artist Dami Im, football legend Archie Thompson, Fox Footy presenter Nick Riewoldt and comedian Dilruk Jayasinha.
So, who among this talented cast have handed in their aprons and were sent packing? Scroll on to see every eliminated celebrity so far.
Chrissie was the first to be sent home.
Ten
Chrissie Swan
And just like that, the first one to go was none other than Chrissie Swan, who put in an amazing effort right from the get-go.
But unfortunately for her, on Sunday night Gordon Ramsay’s two-part elimination challenge, which saw the celebrities cook with egg and bacon, sent her home.
“I think I’ve had a very full MasterChef experience, all the panic, the things going wrong and all of it, I’ve had a bit of everything… it’s been fabulous," Chrissie said upon leaving the MasterChef kitchen.