WATCH BELOW: Is this the sign Nick Riewoldt wins Celebrity MasterChef 2021?

Celebrity MasterChef Australia has brought us a star-studded cast this year, but as the season progresses, fans will have to watch their favourites sent home one by one - unless they make it to the very end of course.

With a total of 10 familiar faces appearing on our screens this season, the celebs will need to give it all they've got to really impress judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo to keep their aprons and stay in the competition.

Headlining this season is actress Rebecca Gibney, along with olympian Ian Thorpe, fashion designer Collette Dinnigan, Gordon Ramsay's daughter Matilda Ramsay, and radio host Chrissie Swan.

Joining them in the kitchen is actor Matt Le Nevez, multi-instrumentalist performing artist Dami Im, football legend Archie Thompson, Fox Footy presenter Nick Riewoldt and comedian Dilruk Jayasinha.

So, who among this talented cast have handed in their aprons and were sent packing? Scroll on to see every eliminated celebrity so far.