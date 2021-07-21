Ian shared his expertise for the film. Getty

The film synopsis reads: “A prodigious 15-year-old swimmer, Benjamin, self-destructs after his father is released from prison.”

Summer Bay star Jake Ryan, who played Robbo on the soap, looks to play the older, rough-around-the-edges brother of lead character, Ben.

Jake also shared the clip to his Instagram, writing, “Dreamt of been on an Olympic team with the Thorpedo…Failed…Made a film with him instead..silver lining.”

Jake plays Ben's older brother. Streamline

Jake left Home And Away in 2019 with his final episodes airing at the start of 2020 when his character Robbo was tragically killed in a car accident.

The 37-year-old, who had been part of Summer Bay since 2017, told TV WEEK after his exit that he was ready for the next chapter in his life.

"It's sad to leave but my time was done there," he told the publication.

"They did such a great storyline with Robbo and there wasn't much else to do with him. You want to go out on a high while you can."

Robbo was tragically killed off. Seven

Jake added that his character’s ending – a tragic death after a dramatic car crash – was everything he had hoped for.

"The last scene I shot was extra emotional because Robbo was saying goodbye to Grace and Tori [Penny McNamee], and once they called cut, I was saying goodbye to the cast,” Jake said.

“Everyone bands together on those big, emotional days. It was a nice mood around the set. We all respect those storylines."