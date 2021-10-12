MasterChef Australia did not disappoint when it not only came back for another season this year, but it brought along with it a very exciting cast for its celebrity edition.
With 10 Aussie celebrities cooking up a storm in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen, fans have been able to enjoy the best of both worlds: watching their favourite stars compete on their favourite show.
Mix that in with the wholesome nature of the show and the intensity of the competition, it may be a little difficult for fans to cheer for just one cook.
In saying that, there seems to be one celeb in particular who you might want to keep your eye on, as they're tipped to be the winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2021.
Who will win Celebrity MasterChef Australia 2021?
Ten
Sports presenter and former AFL champ Nick Riewoldt is coming in hot as a frontrunner this season, with Sportsbet placing his odds at 1.22 to win.
Coming in right behind him in the second slot is Tilly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who has odds at 6.00.
Melbourne Victory footballer Archie Thompson is currently sitting in the third spot, with his odds for winning at 8.50.
Nick has the bookies convinced he'll win.
Ten
Describing himself as a "psycho competitor", Nick has been proving that he has what it takes to walk away with the winner's trophy from the moment he stepped foot in the kitchen.
He's even managed to impress the judges to the point where they hinted that he could be this year's celeb champ.
"This is the stuff that wins you the competition," Andy Allen said, after Nick served a dessert style egg and soldiers dish.