Nick and his wife Catherine share three sons together. Instagram

On Nick's Instagram, he loves to post pictures of his eldest son James, his middle child Will, and his youngest bub Teddy while they kick around the footy, cook, and go out for ice cream – in fact, they seem inseparable.

It's not easy being a wife of an athlete who plays a brutal sport like football, and Catherine started to struggle with that reality after he suffered a bad concussion.

In 2015, after Nick experienced a brutal collision while playing in Adelaide, Catherine told Fox Footy's On The Mark that it made her feel anxious about her husband playing on the field.

Nick often gushes about his wife on Instagram. Getty

"I remember even being pregnant; I just watched the game differently – I was a lot more anxious," she said. "And so, it was the biggest fight of our marriage actually, because I said, 'Ok, you're retiring tomorrow – there's just no question to be asked.'

"I did not win that battle, which is rare, but it was a very difficult discussion."

Although family life has been blissful for Nick, the 38-year-old is turning his attention to his hidden love of cooking on Celebrity MasterChef.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eHarmony today!