In the clip, we see several explosive moments take place, starting off with Lord Sugar telling the group, “I don’t give a damn who you are, just don’t p**s me off.”
We then see Vince Colosimo yelling, “I’m the director, director calls the shots,” while elsewhere The Block's Ronnie Caceres says, “I can see why you're a D-grade actor because that was p**s poor.”
Jarrod Scott also seems to throw his fellow celeb under the bus, telling Lord Sugar, “There was no direction from Darren [McMullen].”
At some point, Married At First Sight’s Beck Zemek seemingly forms an alliance with Ronnie Caceres, as she says to him, “You and I, go in the board to take someone out.”
The teaser ends with Lord Sugar’s famous last words, “You’re fired!” as he’s joined in the boardroom by his trusted advisers, Boost Juice pioneer Janine Allis and program newcomer, businessman and entrepreneur Nick Bell.
Each week throughout the series, the celebs, who will be split into two groups, will need to use their industry contacts, unique skills and public profiles to sideline their competitors and avoid being sent home.
With $100,000 in prize money for the winner’s charity up for grabs, it’ll be an all-out warzone as everyone tries to avoid the firing squad.
As for who out of this bunch will come out on top, with bragging right to boot, there’s still a way to go until we find that out.
Celebrity Apprentice Australia starts Sunday, May 22 on Channel 9 and 9Now.