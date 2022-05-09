Fiery fights, shocking blindsides, and all-out tears are what we can expect from the upcoming season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia - if the new trailer is anything to go by at least.

Ahead of its premiere later this month, we’ve been given a sneak peek into just how explosive this season is going to be and who’s set to clash in the boardroom.

Kicking off on May 22, Celebrity Apprentice Australia stars 16 celebrities who will battle it out in an intense game of survival of the savviest, as they aim to raise money for their chosen charities.

With such a diverse group in the cast this year, it appears that big egos are going to clash as a voice-over in the trailer teases that “this concrete jungle is riddled with snakes.”