Samantha was shocked to hear what Beck had to say. Nine

Taken aback by the comment was Samantha, who is then heard saying, “Wow, she is nasty,” about Beck, which will surely cause further tension between the pair.

A voice-over seems to confirm as such, and fans can expect Beck to take on the “villain” status yet again after her controversial stint on MAFS.

“She was trouble at first sight... now Beck is throwing daggers in the boardroom,” the promo teases.

We also see Lord Sugar say to Beck: “You have described yourself as a sass-hole,” to which she replied with: “It means sassy but an a**hole.”

Beck is here to shake things up in the boardroom. Nine

With such a diverse group taking part in the series this year, we can expect the upcoming season to be packed full of drama as always.

Amongst the cast is Underbelly actor Vince Colosimo, Real Housewives of Melbourne star Gamble Breaux, model Jarrod Scott, motivational speaker Turia Pitt and musician Amy Shark.

They’re joined by radio hosting duo Will and Woody, world champion swimmer Bronte Campbell, actress Jodi Gordon, rugby league star Benji Marshall and comedian Jean Kittson.

Renowned television presenter Darren McMullen is also headed for the boardroom, as well as social media sensation Carla from Bankstown and former international NRL star Eloni Vunakece.