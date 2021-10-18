Will and Woody. Instagram

Will and Woody

Dynamic duo Will and Woody, national hosts of Australia's No. 1 Drive radio show, will need to fight for their two spots in the boardroom this season, as they'll have some tough competition.

"Absolutely stoked to be heading into the @celebrityapprentice jungle kitchen! We are 100% ready!" they said on Instagram.

Turia Pitt. Instagram

Turia Pitt

She's one of Australia's most inspirational women, and Turia Pitt will also be stepping into the boardroom next year.

But will she survive the wrath of Lord Sugar? We'll just have to wait and see.

Bronte Campbell. Instagram

Bronte Campbell

Dual Olympic gold medallist and world champion swimmer Bronte Campbell is hanging up her swimmers and heading to the boardroom in an effort to raise as much money as she can for her chosen charity.

Jodi Gordon. Instagram

Jodi Gordon

She may be a Logie-Award-winning actress, but does Jodi Gordon have what it takes to win over Lord Sugar?

Benji Marshall. Instagram

Benji Marshall

Rugby league star Benji Marshall has proven himself on the footy field, but he'll need to show that same level of competitiveness in the boardroom to keep his spot.

Gamble Breaux. Instagram

Gamble Breaux

Real Housewives of Melbourne star Gamble Breaux will delve right into a whole new reality TV world, as we can imagine Celebrity Apprentice will be like nothing she's ever seen before.

Beck Zemek. Instagram

Beck Zemek

She's arguably one of the most controversial brides to come out of Married At First Sight, and now Beck Zemek is returning to screens once again.

This time around, her reality TV stint has nothing to do with love, and everything to do with business.

Vince Colosimo. Getty

Vince Colosimo

Vince Colosimo is one of Australia's most recognised actors with an extensive and successful career in theatre, television and film.

With an Australian Film Institute award under his belt, he'll be using all his skills to avoid hearing the dreading words, "you're fired".

Samantha Jade. Instagram

Samantha Jade

She's an ARIA Award-winning Australian singer, songwriter and actress, and now Samantha Jade has her sights set on winning Celebrity Apprentice 2022.

Jean Kittson. Instagram

Jean Kittson

A queen of Australian comedy, trailblazer and author, Jean Kittson will need to show Lord Sugar that she's serious about this new challenge.

Darren McMullen. Instagram

Darren McMullen

Renowned television presenter and actor Darren McMullen is no stranger to the camera, but how will he handle the intensity of the boardroom?

Jarrod Scott. Instagram

Jarrod Scott

As an international supermodel who has worked with luxury fashion labels like Givenchy, Jarrod Scott has seen his fair share of business deals.

But will that be enough to impress Lord Sugar? We'll just have to wait and see.

Carla from Bankstown. Instagram

Carla from Bankstown

Social media sensation Carla from Bankstown will be using her platform to her advantage, and leaning in on every skill she's got in order to stay in the game.

Ronnie Caceres. Instagram

Ronnie Caceres

Renovation expert and one of The Block's most successful All Stars is none other Ronnie Caceres, who will need to lay down his tools while he battles in the boardroom.

Eloni Vunakece. Instagram

Eloni Vunakece

Two-time Australian Ninja Warrior semi-finalist and former international NRL star, Eloni Vunakece will need to channel all his business expertise for the upcoming season.