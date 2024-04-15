After a 'For Sale' sign was shown outside the Bluey home at the end of the most recent episode, viewers were left concerned over the future of the show.

It's the Emmy award-winning animated children's show that's taken the world by storm, but now, rumours are rife that no new episodes of Bluey will air.

Has Bluey been cancelled?

Thankfully for fans of the beloved blue heeler and her family, Bluey has not been cancelled!

Speaking with BBC Radio 4, producer Sam Moor confirmed that the globally popular series would definitely be returning after the most recent Bluey episodes 'Ghostbasket' and 'The Sign' premiered in mid-April.

"It is the question on everybody's lips. Not, it is not the end for Bluey. I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you."

"We have more in store and we are [currently] thinking what would be next."