How many episodes of Bluey are there?
Since Bluey premiered on ABC Kids on October 1st, 2018, more than 150 episodes have aired across three seasons.
Seasons one and two were comprised of 52 episodes a piece and were aired from October 2018 - December 2019 and March 2020 - April 2021.
Season three of Bluey began airing on September 5th, 2021 with 26 new episodes, with a further 11 episodes released in 2022, 10 new episodes in 2023, and three episodes (including an extra-long special) in 2024.
Where can I watch Bluey in Australia?
Stream Bluey on Disney Plus from $13.99/mth.
Bluey can also be viewed in Australia on ABC and ABC iview.
RELATED ||
World-class Bluey attraction to open in Brisbane
Bluey tops the US streaming charts
Parents warned over alarming 'fake Bluey' episodes