We can't wait to play with Bluey and Bingo! Supplied

This children's cult phenomenon has taken the world by storm, winning two Logies, an international Emmy Kids award, and reaching over sixty countries.

International parents have also complained online about how their kids (who have never been to Australia) have converted into speaking with an Australian accent!

(It's revenge for all the American slang and the accent our kids picked up from US TV shows....).

Make sure to share Bluey: Let's Play with your siblings, just like Bluey does with Bingo! Supplied

But what can you and your children get up to in Bluey: Let's Play?

Explore the Heeler family home, "play a game of Pop up Croc, listen to your favourite Bluey tunes, and so much more!"

Hint: There are hidden prizes to unlock along the way.

Get creative and cook in the kitchen, build a pizza oven, and even throw a tea party just like in the show!

Bluey: Let's Play is a great way for your kids to bond with their grandparents Supplied

Your kids will use their imagination as they make up their own stories with older sister Bluey, younger sister Bingo, mum Bindi and dad Bandit.

Or even re-create their favourite Bluey moments!

Plus, you can even "play a game of keepy-uppy, bounce on the trampoline, splash in a tub full of bubbles, or swing in the backyard - the possibilities are endless!"

You can play Bluey: Let's Play for free now on your device's app store.

Wondering what to do while you wait for the app to download?

