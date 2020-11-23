"Sending all my love and virtual hugs until we can be together again" Bindi (second from the right) wrote about her US-based family. Instagram

"Thinking of my wonderful family in Florida and Oregon" the wildlife warrior wrote.

"Thanksgiving is coming up in the USA and I'm incredibly grateful to have these amazing people in my life. Sending all my love and virtual hugs until we can be together again."

After visiting Australia Zoo in 2013, now 24-year-old Chandler Powell instantly caught the eye of the legendary crocodile hunter's daughter. Many phone calls and letters later, the pair announced to the public that they were dating in 2015.

Now, 5 years later, the animal lovers have been married for almost a year and are expecting their first child in 2021.

The young couple are constantly sharing updates regarding their expectant bub via Instagram.

Bindi (right) and Chandler (left) are halfway towards their due date! Instagram

"Halfway there!" the 22-year-old wrote a week ago, along with a picture of her and Chandler, a sizeable baby bump and, of course, a couple of emus.

She continued, "20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick. The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless."

The photo, Bindi revealed in a comment, was taken by her brother, 16-year-old Robert Irwin, who is often said to be the spitting image of his father, the late crocodile hunter, Steve Irwin.

Bindi (right) and Chandler (left) announced they were expecting a little wildlife warrior in August this year, via an Instagram post. Instagram

It is clear family is at the heart of the Irwin clan. So adding another wildlife warrior to the mix is an exciting prospect for all, particularly grandmother-to-be, Terri Irwin.

"Terri's got it all mapped out in her head" an Australia Zoo source told New Idea earlier in the year. "She's keen to relax into grandma duties and babysit the little one, allowing Bindi and Chandler - together with Robert - to step up and run the show."

Once travel restrictions are lifted, Chandler's side of the family are also bound to be keen for a visit with the expectant parents, particularly when the little one arrives next year.