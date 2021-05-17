Ben Williams won the first season of Big Brother Australia in 2001. Supplied

Ben, 41, is now the director and owner of his business, Players Ink. The company represents professional athletes and media personalities, helping them to build their careers and negotiate contracts.

Ben has chosen not to discuss Big Brother publicly for many years. A former housemate confirmed: “A lot of people think Ben regrets being on the show, but those who know him are aware it is not the case. Just like his family and private life, he just doesn’t feel the need to share everything with the general public.”

Big Brother's first winner Ben Williams chooses not to discuss the show publicly. Suplied

When it comes to other winners of Big Brother Australia, not one has shared the same post-show trajectory.

Season three winner, Regina Bird, has had quite the rough ride since leaving the social experiment.

The 2003 winner has grappled with becoming legally blind and caring for her son Lucas, nine, who suffers from cystic fibrosis. Reggie also split from her husband Dale Sorenson in 2012 and has struggled with depression.

“When my eyesight was failing ... I went through a really bad depression for about two years,” she said. "I just couldn’t handle the world. But I got over all that, and now you just have to make the most of each day. You have to keep going.”

Reggie Bird (left) won Big Brother in 2003, and Jamie Brooksby (right) won the series in 2006. Left: Getty | Right: Bauer syndication

Another well-known Big Brother winner is season six's Jamie Brooksby.

It's been 15 years since Jamie Brooksby starred on Big Brother. Nowadays, he works as a property developer and divides his time between Melbourne and Brisbane.

"I look after the sales of medium to high density developments. They don't condone headbands apparently," Jamie told TV Week.

For now, Jamie is the proud dog dad to an adorable pug called Dallas but he admitted he'd love kids one day. "I don't have kids but would love to someday soon," the Big Brother alum revealed in the same chat.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!