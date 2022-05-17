Sam and Drew quickly struck up an in-house relationship. Seven

Quick recap: how did Sam and Drew come to be?

Drew entered the competition a few days in after some drama had already swirled around Sam. She entered the house on night one to find her former flame, Josh Goudswaard, was also a competitor on this season.

Josh quickly revealed he wasn’t over Sam, admitting that she was his ‘dream girl’, and he hoped to start things back up again. Sam had the unhappy task of letting him down easy shortly before he was evicted, only for Drew and fellow former housemates Layla Subritzky and Trevor Butler to enter via Big Brother’s sewer.

Drew caught Sam’s eye immediately, and she confided in Big Brother that she found him ‘distracting’. When Drew was saved from eviction, he made his feelings known, kissing Sam for the first time. And now, they seem to have only become more enamoured ever since.

We’d say they were a couple by Big Brother standards – they spend time together in the house, and are pretty affectionate with each other, but does that mean they’ve made it on the outside?

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: New Idea visits the 2022 Big Brother house

Are Sam and Drew still together?

We’d make a strong case that they definitely could be.

Sam and Drew are both in their early 30s, and probably at similar life stages. And with their connection in the house proving to be pretty strong so far, we don’t see why they wouldn’t pursue it on the outside.

However, Sam is a Queensland girl, while Drew remains based in Melbourne.

Have the pair continued their romance in the real world? Seven

We do know that distance was one of the reasons his relationship with Tully didn’t last, with Tully telling OK! Magazine that “it was a lot of pressure living in different states, and the regular couples’ issues seemed to be magnified being out of the house”.

However, nine years older and wiser, we’d be surprised to see if this still held Drew back.

Another sign they might still be together is that Sam is following Drew on Instagram, although he doesn’t seem to be following her back…

We’re going to chalk that one up to Drew not being super active on the platform, and keep our fingers crossed!

This article first appeared on our sister site, WHO.

Looking for more Big Brother content? Check out the links below!

Confirmed! Here's the official cast for Big Brother Back To The Future

Tully, Drew and more Big Brother royalty return in first look at new season

Reggie Bird on life after Big Brother: "I spent all the money I had left on rent"

Big Brother's Trevor is back: ‘I’m out of my comfort zone’

What happened to Big Brother's Tully & Drew? A complete breakdown of their relationship

Big Brother couples: Where are they now?