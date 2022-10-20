Drinks by the Dram Peaty Whisky advent calendar, $224.42 at Master of Malt

Every year, Drinks by the Dram comes out with the best alcohol advent calendars, and their range of whisky advent calendars are well worth picking up. The Peaty whisky advent calendar showcases the smokiest varieties of whiskies, perfect for those who love to indulge in the aromatics of this spirit.

Drinks by the Dram Japanese whisky advent calendar (Kintsugi), $374.08 at Master of Malt

In a gorgeous Kintsugi design, this whisky advent calendar showcases 24 mouth-watering Japanese whiskies for you to enjoy.

Liquor Loot whisky loot advent calendar, $329 at David Jones

Taste and savour the best whiskies from around the world - all packaged in this elegantly designed whisky advent calendar by Liquor Loot. From single malt to Japanese blended, take your tastebuds on a journey this Christmas.

WhiskyRocks Dram A Day advent calendar, $399 at Hardtofind

Filled with craft whisky samplers, this advent calendar by WhiskyRocks features 24 tasters of premium Australian whisky. Whether you like the spirit straight up or on the rocks, you’ll be sure to find your next favourite, here.

Drinks by the Dram That Boutique-y Whisky Company advent calendar, $223.65 at Master of Malt

Drinks by the Dram has joined forces with That Boutique-y Whisky Company to create one of the tastiest ways to count down to this silly season. This whisky advent calendar brings together independent whisky bottlers and distillers from around the world to craft an advent calendar that is *made* for whisky enthusiasts

Drinks By The Dram Scotch whisky advent calendar (white Christmas design), $223.65 at Master of Malt

Take a tour of Scotland with this Scotch whisky advent calendar by Drinks by the Dram. Made for those who are well acquainted with the world of Scotch whisky as well as those who are just looking to begin their Scotch whisky journey.

Lead photo: Drinks by the Dram / Master of Malt