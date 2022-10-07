Bursting With Surprises advent calendar, $360 at MAC Cosmetics

A limited-edition advent calendar by MAC Cosmetics? Sign us up. Filled with 24 mini and *major* surprises from (spoiler alert) MAC’s cult-status Velvet Teddy lipstick to the best liquid liner for the perfect wing, this advent calendar is made for the beauty-obsessed.

Australian Gin advent calendar 2022, $279 at Hardtofind

Welcome to a gin-filled countdown with this advent calendar available on Hardtofind. With over two dozen gins inside waiting to be discovered, it’s the ultimate adventure through the local Aussie gin scene.



With gins produced by distilleries in every state of Australia, including smaller distilleries and new releases, there is a balance of classic dry, navy strength, barrel-aged and exotic-flavoured gins to explore.

24-days of Christmas advent calendar, $250 at Glasshouse Fragrances

It’s starting to smell a lot like Christmas! Whether it’s body creams, candles or fragrance mists…Glasshouse Fragrances knows how to do it. This 24-day Christmas advent calendar will leave you (and your home) smelling irresistibly good, but you’ll need to be quick – this limited-edition advent calendar *will* sell out.

The Bearded Man Company Christmas advent calendar, $76.99 at Hardtofind

A niche advent calendar that’s well worth considering for the man in your life. Behind each door, there's an artisan-produced, small-batch and organic beard oil in different scents - he's bound to find a favourite (or two).

World Of T2 Luxury advent calendar, $250 at T2

We’ll be sipping tea every day until Christmas in December (and beyond) thanks to T2. From loose leaf teas to gorgeous teawares and accessories, your Sunday afternoon wind down is now a little bit luxe.

Palm Beach Christmas candle advent calendar, $99.95 at Myer

Discover 12 festively fragranced mini candles to burn all month long with scents such as Gingerbread Crumbs, Christmas Tree, Chocolate Candy Cane and more - this is the only way we want to count down to Christmas.

LEGO Harry Potter advent calendar, $59.99 at Myer

LEGO fans – big or small – will be thrilled with this fun and interactive advent calendar. Even more so if you’re a Harry Potter fan. Behind each door, you’ll find pieces that will create iconic film scenes, including mini figures of the film’s main characters such as Harry Potter, Sirius Black, Lord Voldemort and more.

2022 wine advent calendar, $140 at Lathwaites

If a glass of vino is more your forte, Lathwaites has you sorted. 24 doors of festive tipples to discover, from Aussie reds to best-selling Italian Proseccos, there’s a unique drop just waiting to be sipped.

Lovehoney 7 Nights Of Temptation lingerie advent calendar, $120 (usually $186.95) at Lovehoney

Your express pass to Santa’s Naughty List. This lingerie advent calendar from Lovehoney features seven of the sexiest lingerie pieces and accessories that are worth over $180. Pieces are adjustable, ensuring you’ll find the perfect size for you.

