We love a good countdown. Whether that’s downloading an aesthetic countdown app on your phone in anticipation of your next holiday getaway, or it’s just the simple joys of shouting at the top of your lungs from “10” on New Year’s Eve, there’s something weirdly magical and satisfying about it all.

One of the biggest countdowns that we can’t help but get on board with is counting the days (and minutes) until the clock strikes 12 on December 25. And, the only way we ever want to count down to Christmas is via the oh-so-popular advent calendar.

With variations of the advent calendar aplenty these days, from beauty advent calendars to luxury advent calendars that aren’t filled with chocolate…there seems to be an advent calendar out there for everything and anything- and we’re not complaining.

One that has tickled our fancy? Gin advent calendars.

With cocktails on heavy rotation during Christmas, it makes a whole lot of sense that gin advent calendars have become overwhelmingly popular.

So, have your tonic waters at the ready - here are the best gin advent calendars that will help you get into the festive *spirit*, this year.

Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, the Alcohol Drug Information Service (ADIS) is available 24/7 on 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

6 best gin advent calendars 2022