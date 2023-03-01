One Bottle Membership, from $110 per month at The Whisky Club
What you get: World-exclusive whiskies, discounts at your local whisky bar, trips to Scotland, tours, tastings, parties with the makers, and plenty more.
Australian Whisky Tasting Set, $149 per box at Hardtofind
What you get: 12 samples of Australian whiskies in a matte-black glass sampler bottle, labelled with the distillery, whisky name, and a 14-panel tasting booklet.
Whisky Flavour, approx. $130 per month at Cratejoy
What you get: Four original branded miniatures of Whisky, glencairn glass, cork cup base, marble ice cubes and snacks to enjoy the flavours.
Flaviar Membership, approx. $95 per month at Flaviar
What you get: One tasting box containing three premium samples, tasting notes, and a concrete coaster, or a bottle from Flaviar’s curated selection each month.
New World of Whisky Journey Box, approx. $30 per month at Cratejoy
What you get: One sample of whisky, a tasting card with serving/pairing suggestions, and a free virtual tasting each month.
Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, the Alcohol Drug Information Service (ADIS) is available 24/7 on 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.