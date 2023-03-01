WATCH BELOW: 3 new cocktails you can easily make this summer

Whisky subscriptions can be a great way to try new and interesting flavours without committing to purchasing a full bottle – or they can be a great gift for a known whisky lover in your life.

Delivering a selection of whiskies to your doorstep on a regular basis, a subscription typically entails a monthly or quarterly delivery of different whiskies from around the world.

And, there are a number of whisky subscriptions on offer in Australia, each with its own unique selection of whiskies and subscription models.

So, if you’re eager to try a new set of whiskies each month, read on for our curated list of some of the best whisky subscriptions in Australia.

The best whisky subscriptions in Australia