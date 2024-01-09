Myer

Lifespan Kids hyperjump 3 springless 10ft trampoline, $792 (usually $805), Myer

Big kids know their way around the trampoline pretty well, and with this expertise comes the greater possibility for R & D. To encourage their exploration of outdoor play, support them with one whose safety features don't infringe on the fun.

Key features:

Maximum user weight: 100kg

Ages: 5-12 years

Springless

Double galvanized steel frame (1.5mm tubing)

PVC foam padding

PE netting

Ladder

Kahuna trampoline 8ft with round enclosure, $569, Myer

Suitable for little people and adult-aged kids, get some of that good'ol family bonding in with this eight-foot tramp from Kahuna. Worthy of mentioning is the trampoline's heavy weight and superior stability - perfect for backyards exposed to high winds.

Key features:

One year warranty

Zip-and-clip safety lock

High-quality springs

UV-stabilised & nylon mesh re-enforced padding

Shoe tidy and ladder

Kahuna trampoline 16ft with roof, $945, Kogan

Just like the 8ft version, the 16ft Kahuna trampoline invites friends and family to jump together - this time just with double the space! Available on the 16ft tramp is the roof cover, allowing the kids to jump rain or shine, day or night!

Key features:

One year warranty

UV-protecting roof cover

Anti-graze flat-rolled mat

Zip-and-clip safety lock

High-quality springs

Basketball set

Kahuna 4.5ft round trampoline, $199 (usually $380), Myer

Introducing the little people in your life to the joys of the trampoline? Why not ease their way into the fun with one that is perfectly sized to them.

Key features:

One year warranty

Powder-coated steel frame

Anti-graze flat-rolled mat

High-quality springs

Everfit trampoline for kids 16ft rebounder, $309.95 (usually $404.95), Amazon

After a trampoline that will support your acrobatic dreams but don't want to fork out the big bucks? Look no further than the Everfit rebounder. Better again, with a basketball net included, maybe a career in the NBA isn't too far off...after joining the circus of course.

Key features:

One year warranty

Maximum user weight: 150kg

UV-stabilised padding and spring skirt

64-piece triple-rate springs

Double-lock zip-and-clip entry

Temple & Webster

Springfree Trampoline 8ft compact round trampoline, $1429 (usually $1499), Temple & Webster

City living has many benefits, but sometimes it can mean limited outdoor space. Never fear, with this compact springless tramp from Springfree Trampoline, you won't have to forfeit the fun. Tried and tested against the Australian Safety Standards, this tramp has achieved the third-yearly consecutive position of the safest trampoline in the Southern Hemisphere.

Key features:

10-year warranty

Maximum use weight: 80kg

Triple-coated galvanised steel

UV-protected mat and net rods

Centra round in-ground trampoline 12ft, from $325.99, Amazon

Looking for a longer-term project? If you are spoilt with outdoor space and looking to permanently position a jumping surface in the yard, then an in-ground trampoline may be the way to go. If something smaller is more your style, there is also a 10-foot option available to shop.

Key features:

Maximum user weight: 150kg

64 springs

Galvanised steel frame

UV-resistant padding

Foam-wrapped steel poles

What is the safest trampoline in Australia?

If you are looking for a trampoline that offers limited hospital trips and having to go the shop for a trusty BAND-AID, then the spring-free trampoline is the one for you. While spring-free tramps are not completely injury-proof (as we said earlier, the possibilities were endless), they do reduce the risk of harm.

Unlike the traditional tramp, spring-free trampolines have more porosity - this means that they pump less air, taking the pressure off the jumper.

