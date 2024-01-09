Lifespan Kids hyperjump 3 springless 10ft trampoline, $792 (usually $805), Myer
Big kids know their way around the trampoline pretty well, and with this expertise comes the greater possibility for R & D. To encourage their exploration of outdoor play, support them with one whose safety features don't infringe on the fun.
Key features:
- Maximum user weight: 100kg
- Ages: 5-12 years
- Springless
- Double galvanized steel frame (1.5mm tubing)
- PVC foam padding
- PE netting
- Ladder
Kahuna trampoline 8ft with round enclosure, $569, Myer
Suitable for little people and adult-aged kids, get some of that good'ol family bonding in with this eight-foot tramp from Kahuna. Worthy of mentioning is the trampoline's heavy weight and superior stability - perfect for backyards exposed to high winds.
Key features:
- One year warranty
- Zip-and-clip safety lock
- High-quality springs
- UV-stabilised & nylon mesh re-enforced padding
- Shoe tidy and ladder
Kahuna trampoline 16ft with roof, $945, Kogan
Just like the 8ft version, the 16ft Kahuna trampoline invites friends and family to jump together - this time just with double the space! Available on the 16ft tramp is the roof cover, allowing the kids to jump rain or shine, day or night!
Key features:
- One year warranty
- UV-protecting roof cover
- Anti-graze flat-rolled mat
- Zip-and-clip safety lock
- High-quality springs
- Basketball set
Kahuna 4.5ft round trampoline, $199 (usually $380), Myer
Introducing the little people in your life to the joys of the trampoline? Why not ease their way into the fun with one that is perfectly sized to them.
Key features:
- One year warranty
- Powder-coated steel frame
- Anti-graze flat-rolled mat
- High-quality springs
Everfit trampoline for kids 16ft rebounder, $309.95 (usually $404.95), Amazon
After a trampoline that will support your acrobatic dreams but don't want to fork out the big bucks? Look no further than the Everfit rebounder. Better again, with a basketball net included, maybe a career in the NBA isn't too far off...after joining the circus of course.
Key features:
- One year warranty
- Maximum user weight: 150kg
- UV-stabilised padding and spring skirt
- 64-piece triple-rate springs
- Double-lock zip-and-clip entry
Springfree Trampoline 8ft compact round trampoline, $1429 (usually $1499), Temple & Webster
City living has many benefits, but sometimes it can mean limited outdoor space. Never fear, with this compact springless tramp from Springfree Trampoline, you won't have to forfeit the fun. Tried and tested against the Australian Safety Standards, this tramp has achieved the third-yearly consecutive position of the safest trampoline in the Southern Hemisphere.
Key features:
- 10-year warranty
- Maximum use weight: 80kg
- Triple-coated galvanised steel
- UV-protected mat and net rods
Centra round in-ground trampoline 12ft, from $325.99, Amazon
Looking for a longer-term project? If you are spoilt with outdoor space and looking to permanently position a jumping surface in the yard, then an in-ground trampoline may be the way to go. If something smaller is more your style, there is also a 10-foot option available to shop.
Key features:
- Maximum user weight: 150kg
- 64 springs
- Galvanised steel frame
- UV-resistant padding
- Foam-wrapped steel poles
What is the safest trampoline in Australia?
If you are looking for a trampoline that offers limited hospital trips and having to go the shop for a trusty BAND-AID, then the spring-free trampoline is the one for you. While spring-free tramps are not completely injury-proof (as we said earlier, the possibilities were endless), they do reduce the risk of harm.
Unlike the traditional tramp, spring-free trampolines have more porosity - this means that they pump less air, taking the pressure off the jumper.
