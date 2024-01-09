When it comes to girls swimwear, this adorable blue and floral one-piece swimsuit with ruffle detailing is perfect for every dip.

Made of eco-conscious fabric and with adjustable straps, this orange one piece is fun, summery and will have your kid smiling from ear to ear with every splash.

Including a rash guard, shorts and swim hat, this lightweight and stretchy set offers ample sun protection for long days by the pool.

Featuring a sweet turtle pattern, this chlorine resistant and sun protective swimsuit with four way stretch is ideal for your aquatic-loving infant.

Your Bluey obsessed little boy will run rampant along the sand in these board shorts based on the hit show. With elastic and drawstring for a stretchy fit, they're the comfortable addition to any pool day.

You can't miss this bright yellow patterned swimwear - with flounce-trimmed shoulder straps that cross at the back and a matching trim for the bottoms.

It's not summer without some boardies. These turtle-print shorts are chlorine resistant, quick-drying and UV protective for a stylish and safe summer.

Complete with a rashie and fully lined bikini top and bottoms, this three piece set has you covered for both inside and outside of the water.

For a shorter girls boardie, look no further than these elasticated swim shorts with extra sun protection. The neutral design will work with any swimsuit.

If your kid loves to dive underwater and play mermaids, then a pair of goggle is necessary for their days by the pool. With super soft seals, these allow comfortable but secure underwater visibility.

In terms of the best kids swimwear with sun protection, you can't look past this unisex rash guard. Lightweight and quick drying, these UV shirts will protect your children's delicate skin from the damaging sun.

Because rainbows never go out of style. This colourful paddlesuit is the perfect surf companion for your little girl - with long sleeves and a high neck for ultimate protection.

Wrap your little one in your arms and cuddle them dry with this hooded poncho towel, made of uber soft Australian cotton. This hands-free beach towel will keep your child warm once they've left the pool for the day.

It's your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man - in swimsuit form. This rashie and trunk two piece set offers UPF 50+ sun protection, long raglan sleeves for full range of movement while underwater, and an elasticated waistband - perfect for summer fun.

In Barbie pink, this stretchy and chlorine-resistant one piece will make your little girl smile all the way to the beach. With fixed straps and knotted detail at the back, the recycled fabric will stay secure and comfortable all day long.

