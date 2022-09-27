Clarissa raffia tote bag in multi, $193 at Charles & Keith

Your MVP for all sun-soaked adventures. The Clarissa raffia tote by Charles & Keith has ample space for all your beach essentials. With its fun multi-coloured design and raffia make, this bag is guaranteed to be on heavy rotation this season.

Double handle tote bag in blue, $126 at Charles & Keith

Something a bit different and most suited for the fashion-forward beachgoer is this fun blue number by Charles & Keith. Made with a TPU upper, meaning it’s splash-proof and perfect for both the beach or poolside.

Izoa Imani basket bag in natural/black, $99 at Hardtofind

Looking for a basket beach bag with a twist? The Izoa Imani bag will do the trick. Inspired by picnic baskets, this bag is decorated with black crystal bejewels and its handle is wrapped in a silky ribbon for a luxurious feel.

Tropicaluxe beach bag, $47.90 at Hardtofind

Waterproof and easy to clean - music to our ears when it comes to a beach tote. This one on Hardtofind can fit up to seven beach towels, perfect for big families. Plus, nothing screams “summer is here” than its tropical leaf design.

Summery Copenhagen small bag in Doeskl & Lemon Drop, $89 at THE ICONIC

Made for picnics, shopping trips, and most importantly beach days. This carry-all tote by Summery Copenhagen is destined to be your everyday bag.

Anais market bag, $275 at Aje

If you’re looking to treat yourself this season (you deserve it), then we’d recommend considering this timeless market bag by Aje. Made from 100% sustainable raffia, this straw tote features logo print details for a subtle statement.

ASOS DESIGN straw tote with feature resin handle, $64 at ASOS

Is it obvious that we have a soft spot for straw bags? This one by ASOS DESIGN is high on our wishlist this summer.

Wavelength tote, $34.50 (usually $69) at Gorman

Known for its bold prints, Gorman’s Wavelength tote is waterproof and reversible to wear as a plain green tote. Fold the sides in for a pear-shaped tote, or extend the sides to carry everything you need for a summer dip (and more).

Jacquie crochet tote in natural, $179.95 at Witchery

Complete your beachside look with this tote by Witchery. Featuring leather tassel straps on each side and elegant brushed gold hardware, we’re adding this to cart asap.

Everyday beach clutch wallet, $64.95 at Hardtofind

Structured yet sleek. This Harpertini tote features a durable cotton canvas upper, waterproof inner lining and a waterproof pocket so you can store your wet togs, post-swim. Talk about stylish *and* functional.

Lead photo: Sex And The City / Warner Bros.