If you're as obsessed with the Oodie as we are then you'll be glad to know not only are their endlessly comfy goods the ideal winter warmer but they have a range of hot weather friendly products too.

Just because it's summer time here in Australia doesn't mean we want to give up our cosy, creature comforts and the good news is we don't have to.

If your little one (or you!) can't get enough of their Oodie and is unwilling to give it up come summertime then you've got to try one of their various summer friendly Oodie options.

The brand that blew up for their oversized, fleece lined jumbo sized hoodie have branched out from their iconic style and have released an array of warm weather options from their Sleep Tee to their Beach Oodie so you can rock an Oodie all year long!

The Oodie was created by Adelaide entrepreneur Davie Fogarty who's brand blew up after the Oodie became the lockdown essential of 2020. Since then he has branched out to collaborations with major franchises, pyjamas, robes, underwear and accessories.