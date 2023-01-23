If you're a fan of the oversized pyjama feeling of the original Oodie then the Sleep Tee is your next go to over summer, the design is oversized t-shirt style piece with short sleeves that you will spend all day and all night in. Made from a breathable combo of bamboo and elastane so you won't overheat but is still super cuddly. Plus its two huge side pockets are ideal for carrying snacks and gadgets in.
Otherwise grab yourself one of the Beach Oodies so the fun never has to end! Just like the hooded towels we all grew up wearing the Beach Oodie is made from ultra-absorbent cotton towelling.
Take a look below at some of our favourite summertime Oodie options below and grab a warm weather friendly option to add to your collection.
The best summer friendly Oodies to shop this summer
Stripe Beach Oodie, $84 (was $109) at The Oodie
Sloth Oodie Sleep Tee, $54 (was $89) at The Oodie
Avocado Beach Oodie, $84 (was $109) at The Oodie
Cocktail Oodie Sleep Tee, $54 (was $89) at The Oodie
Breakfast Buddies Pyjama Set, $49 (was $99) at The Oodie
