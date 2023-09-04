When the sweltering heat of summer is on the horizon, or a stuffy room's got you feeling a bit gross, there's a simple solution that'll sweep (or blow) your worries right away.

Cooling fans not only offer budget-friendly relief compared to air conditioners, but they also have a much gentler impact on the environment.

However, in a market brimming with options, finding your ideal fan can be anything but a breeze. That's why we've done the research and put together eight suggestions that'll help you stay cool, calm and collected over the next few months.

Which fan is best for cooling?

The best cooling fan depends on your specific needs and preferences. It's important to remember each fan type has its unique advantages and is suitable for different room sizes and cooling needs. The choice ultimately depends on your specific requirements and the space you want to cool.

Ceiling fans

Ceiling fans provide consistent air circulation and are best suited for larger rooms and outdoor spaces. They come in various designs and help distribute conditioned air more efficiently.

Tower fans

Great for space-saving, tower fans are ideal for smaller to medium-sized rooms. They offer concentrated airflow, often with oscillation, making them suitable for apartments and are quieter than pedestal fans. Additionally, their enclosed design with no exposed blades makes them safer, especially if you have kids or pets.

Pedestal fans

Pedestal fans are versatile and portable, with adjustable height and tilt for precise airflow. Their flexibility makes them perfect for various room sizes, both at home and in offices.

Desk fans

Desk fans are compact and designed for personal cooling in small spaces like offices, bedrooms, or study areas. They offer adjustable settings and quiet operation for focused comfort.