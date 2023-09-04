8 best cooling fans to shop in Australia
52" DC motor ceiling fan with light and remote, $159 (usually $249.99) at Kogan
Maintain a cool and comfortable indoor space with this powerful yet quiet ceiling fan that creates the perfect indoor temperature and mood. It's easy to control with a one-touch remote and adjustable light settings.
Martec Elite ceiling fan, $209 at Temple & Webster
With a reversible AC motor and smooth, quiet performance, you'll always enjoy fresh, well-ventilated air with this fan. Named the 'Elite' for good reason, it boasts almost 100 five-star reviews on Temple & Webster, with one customer writing: "This fan is a stylish addition to any room, it's not only beautiful to look at but works like a dream. It's incredibly silent and so effective even on the lowest setting."
The best tower fans to shop
Dyson Pure Cool tower fan, $799 at Myer
Those scorching days won't stand a chance against the Dyson Pure Cool tower fan. This cult-favourite not only cools your room, but it senses pollutants in real time. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow, circulating purified air throughout the entire room.
Nordic 77cm Turbo tower fan with remote, $179 at The Good Guys
The Nordic portable tower fan offers two speed settings for a steady flow of cool air, with precise control through its LED display and convenient remote. Its timer feature lets you save energy (and money) by automatically turning it off when not in use - an absolute must in our books.
The best pedestal fans to shop
Delonghi 40cm pedestal fan, $209 at Appliances Online
Jam-packed with tonnes of great features like adjustable oscillation, timer settings, three fan speeds, an LED display and an infrared remote control, this pedestal fan is a best-seller thanks to its efficient and customisable airflow.
Breville The Air Dynamic 3D connect air circulator, $269 at The Good Guys
The Breville air circulator really is a fan favourite, with reviewers praising its quiet yet powerful features. They appreciate the eight levels of fan speed and 360-degree control over the airflow direction, saying it's perfect for different cooling needs. They also highlight its ease of use, making it an excellent choice for bedrooms and living areas.
The best desk fans to shop
SmartDevil small personal USB desk fan, $29.99 at Amazon
SmartDevil's mini desk fan may be small, but it packs a serious punch. It has over 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one customer saying: "What a pocket rocket little fan for the office. Good size, effective and portable. Exactly what I needed for my desk."
SmarterHome bladeless motor turbo smart fan, $119 (usually $199.99) at Kogan
If your office thermostat's got you sweating bullets, this bladeless fan will be your new BFF. It has adjustable airflow angles and can be controlled through the SmarterHome app or remote control. Plus, it boasts whisper-quiet operation, energy efficiency and compatibility with smart home systems like Google Home and Amazon Echo.