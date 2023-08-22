Instagram

Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jefferys

Television sweethearts, Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jefferys recently sold their Double Bay terrace for well over $5 million.

In 2016 when the couple purchased the 2005-built home with four-bedrooms and two-bathrooms, it was worth $2.7 million.

Since purchase, the married couple made some renovations to the home, adding off-street parking for two cards, outdoor entertainment area with built in seating and barbecue and timber floors.

The pair are now on the hunt for a new home with their young boys Oscar and Henry.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

These two aren’t only respected in the entertainment industry, but also in the real estate industry. While they own plenty of properties across the globe, they do own five different units in Sydney’s Milsons Point’s Latitude apartment block.

The Herald Review revealed she purchased a two-bedroom apartment in 2021 for $2.78 million and another in 2011 for $2.68 million.

In 2022, Nicole reportedly spent $1.35 million on her fifth apartment within the same block.

They also own a homestead in the Southern Highlands which was worth $6.5 million upon purchase in 2008. The property features cedar staircase, 10 marble fireplaces and an Australian sandstone veranda.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

In 2014, the Hemsworth’s purchased their 4.2 hectare home in Byron Bay. But after renovating up until early 2021, the six-bedroom home is now worth roughly $30 million.

The oceanfront home is fitted with a gym, steam room, media room, games room and even a two-lane bowling alley!

Jennifer Hawkins and Jake Wall

The married couple recently purchased a $6.9 million Whale Beach property which is reportedly the largest ocean front estate in the Northern Beaches. But the pair may be starting renovations soon after the council gave their approval to build a multi-million-dollar mansion.

Prior to this, Jennifer and Jake lived in Newport before selling in August 2022 for $24.5 million. The home was originally bought for $4 million in 2014.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

The lovebirds own a luxury holiday home in the Hunter Vallery Loggerheads vineyards in Pokolbin. Purchased for $7.5 million in 2020, the home features a summer house, pool, orchard, vegetable gardens and roughly 37-year-old vineyard.

The young mum is reportedly on the hunt for a new luxury home.