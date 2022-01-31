Sylvia and Peter celebrated Oscar's milestone. Instagram

Sylvia shared a slew of pictures from the big day, including a family portrait with the cakes, a plethora of cousin snaps taken on the playground, cuddles, and an appearance from Karl and Peter's mum Jenny.

The besotted mother wrote a sweet caption to mark the successful day.

"Cars on a cake and cuddles with mates…Oscar had the best time at his party. A fun little afternoon celebrating our sweet boy's 2nd birthday. 🎂 🚗 🤗," she wrote.

Ahead of the big day, Sylvia shared her cake-making journey with her fans, and all went to plan in the end.

Sylvia's cake journey in pictures. Instagram

She began with a picture on her Instagram stories of her KitchenAid and the iconic AWW Children's Birthday Cake Book.

The mother-of-two captioned the shot, "Please join me for another unimpressive journey in the kitchen as I attempt another @Womensweeklymag birthday cake for Oscar."

This was followed by a video of the cake batter getting mixed, and she explained her igneous plan in case things took a turn.

"Double batched the cake mixture (using a @donna.hay vanilla cake recipe) in case one of the cakes was a failure. It's always best to prepare for failure. Am I right?"

WATCH: Behind the scenes with Sylvia Jeffreys for The Australian Women's Weekly's birthday cakes

However, she took a risk when she decided to butter her tins instead of lining them with paper, and she asked, "Will the cakes survive the cutting of this corner?"

Alas, her query was answered when she took the cake out, and it crumbled.

Grateful for her second batch, she messaged her mother-in-law Jenny for advice, and they decided the failed cake could be saved.

With a picture of the cakes, Sylvia wrote, "@jennypenny_49 managed to convince me that the crumbled cake was salvageable and that all it required was a bit of icing surgery… so we boldly carried on with two cakes (rather than slicing one in half, as the recipe suggests)."

Finally, she shared her final product and even though she called it "a not-so-perfect race track for my car-obsessed boy," it looked like a success.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now to Love.