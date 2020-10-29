Jennifer Hawkins met her now husband Jake Wall in a bar when she was just 20. Getty

In the 16 years since first meeting, the genetically blessed couple have shared what, from the outset, looks like a picture-perfect romance.

But despite appearances, the model and businesswoman also admitted that their relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

"We’ve had a lot of downs, I guess, with Jake’s mum passing away and a few things happening in my family, so it hasn’t been perfect," she added.

Jake popped the question in 2011 and they wed 18 months later. Instagram

It took seven years for Jake to propose to Jen, with the builder getting down on one knee to present the blonde bombshell with a custom-made $200,000 sparkler in December 2011.

After an 18-month engagement, the couple tied the knot in a lavish affair in Bali, Indonesia, surrounded by 60 close friends and family, with the gorgeous decorations including 20,000 flowers.

Jen and Jake exchanged vows in a clifftop ceremony at the seven-star Semara resort in Uluwatu, with the beauty queen dazzling onlookers with her meringue-style wedding gown designed by Toni Maticevski.

The model believes her romance with Jake was "meant to be". Getty

“I just want everyone to have fun and that’s the joy of going overseas – it makes it special for everyone else too,” she told The Daily Telegraph in the lead up to the wedding of the year.

The nuptials were a top secret affair, with Woman’s Day paying big bucks to nab exclusive coverage, ultimately releasing a 12-page commemorative edition on Jen and Jake’s special day.

Following the occasion, Jen and Jake jetted off on an overseas jaunt to start their new life together. Among their honeymoon destinations were the Maldives and Paris.

Despite appearances, Jen and Jake have had their ups and downs. Getty

The loved-up duo soon set their sights on starting a family, but as is heartbreakingly the case for many couples, they suffered setbacks trying to bring a baby into the world.

In 2018, the couple was dealt a cruel blow as Jen suffered a miscarriage, later candidly opening up to Stellar about the ordeal the following year.

"Last year was such a tough year for Jake and me. It was the toughest year of our lives," Jen revealed.

"I felt like I almost broke and, in fact, it's still really raw. But Jake was amazing. He let me sit with the pain, feel it and not be OK."

Full house! In 2019, their unit became a family of three. Instagram

In May last year, Jen took to Instagram to announce some happier news – that she and Jake were finally set to become parents.

"I'm sooo happy to share with you some exciting news! Jake and I are expecting a baby girl!!! We can't wait to meet her!” she penned.

"Thank you to our beautiful family and friends for their love and support and, most importantly, to my hubby Jake - I can't wait to see you as a Daddy!"

Their baby girl, Frankie Violet, was born October 17 and Jen later spoke of the intense emotion of welcoming her into the world.

“When she came out, I was just so overwhelmed; I was crying, it was incredible,” Jen told Marie Claire in April 2020. “We just felt so much gratitude.”

The couple's daughter Frankie Violet was born October 17. Instagram

Now, the couple’s bond continues to strengthen as they enjoy life together as a family of three.

Confessing that their marriage’s dynamic has changed since becoming parents, Jen explained how she looks at Jake in a new light now that Frankie is in their lives.

“It's pretty amazing to see your partner just become a father and be silly with her,” she told Nine Honey earlier this year.

“He's been silly with me before, but he is next level silly with the baby. And the love he shows one, Frankie, and two, me... it's a nice thing.”