Big sister Frankie keeps watch over her little brother. Instagram

Jennifer has regularly kept fans updated with sweet family snaps throughout her two pregnancies, sharing stunning snaps of her baby bump while she was pregnant with little Hendrix.

Hendrix was born on October 20. Instagram

Now, fans are overjoyed that the glowing mum is continuing to share intimate photographs of her family of four, with followers delighted over the star's announcement that her second bub had arrived back in October.

"Hendrix Hawkins-Wall. Welcome to the world our sweet boy," she captioned an Instagram post upon her son's early arrival last month.

"What a week it’s been! Our little man wanted to say hello to the world earlier than expected and has needed some extra care but is now doing so well and is healthy and strong!! We could not be more grateful or more in love!!

•20/10/21• @jake_w_wall"

Jen has kept fans updated with adorable snaps. Instagram

Jen first announced her second pregnancy in July 2021 on Instagram.

“Round two!! Jake and I are so happy to share that we are expecting a baby BOY!!! 💙,” the 37-year old wrote.

“We both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier to grow our little family!

“Can’t wait to see our Frankie girl as a big sis!! 🥰,” she penned at the time.

We bet their hearts are just bursting seeing it now!