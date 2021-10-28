Jen first announced her pregnancy in July 2021 on Instagram.

“Round two!! Jake and I are so happy to share that we are expecting a baby BOY!!! 💙,” the 37-year old wrote.

“We both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier to grow our little family!

“Can’t wait to see our Frankie girl as a big sis!! 🥰,” she penned.

Jen announced her second bub was on the way in July this year. Instagram

Jen and Jake’s little family was a while coming, with Jen speaking openly about her initial struggle with pregnancy.

She sadly suffered a miscarriage in 2018.

“Last year was such a tough year for Jake and me. It was the toughest year of our lives,” the Miss Universe champ divulged to Stellar magazine.

“I felt like I almost broke and, in fact, it’s still really raw. But Jake was amazing. He let me sit with the pain, feel it and not be OK.”

Jen fell pregnant with daughter Frankie in 2019. Instagram

However, she fell pregnant with Frankie in 2019, announcing it to the public via social media in May of that year.

“I’m sooo happy to share with you some exciting news! Jake and I are expecting a baby girl!!! We can’t wait to meet her!” she wrote alongside an image of herself and Jake, where she sported a small bump.

They welcomed Frankie into the world in October 2019.

Jen and Jake welcomed Frankie in October 2019 Instagram

Jake and Jen have been together for years – they first met at a bar in 2004.

They tied the knot almost a decade later in 2004 in a small ceremony in Bali, and have lived quite private lives ever since.

We’re so happy to see their gorgeous family grow!