Jennifer Hawkins hasn’t shied away from posting adorable Instagram updates since she and hubby Jake Wall welcomed their first child, Frankie Violet, into the world in October. Instagram

Not her usual smiley self, Frankie casts a calm expression as she cosies up to Jen, who seemingly revealed the tot’s nickname, writing: “Not into photos today Milly?! Ha.”

The delightful snap comes just days after Jen took to Instagram to share two more cute pics of Frankie enjoying an adorable mother-daughter Pilates session with mum.

“Pilates with my girl! (She only spat it on the way home, happy with that! Ha!),” Jen cheekily captioned the pic.

Jen recently took to Instagram to share two cute pics of Frankie enjoying an adorable mother-daughter Pilates session with mum. Instagram

In one of the photos, Jennifer holds Frankie in the air while lying on a Pilates reformer. A follow-up snap shows the infant’s sweet expression as she casts a loving gaze to her mum.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the adorable mother-daughter moment, with one fan writing: “She is beautiful! Look at those long legs! Supermodel in the making.”

Another fan stated: “Oh your gorgeous little Frankie, she is so so beautiful and those beautiful long eye lashes.”

Jen shared a snap of Frankie casting a loving gaze to her mum. Instagram

A third person simply added: “Great workout buddy!”

Jen recently shared a delightful Mother’s Day post to Instagram, in which she gushed over Frankie, writing: “Love being your mummy Frankie girl!! Special day!!”

She added: Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mum and all you wonderful mummas out there… and looking down on us.”