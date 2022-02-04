Sunbeam Compact Cafe Grill 2 Slice Sandwich Press Big W

Sunbeam Compact Cafe Grill 2 Slice Sandwich Press Stainless Steel, $49 at Big W

We're loving that this grill features a ribbed top and flat bottom plates in order to get those authentic-looking grill marks on your toastie. Plus, it's finished with long-lasting EasyClean coating for healthy oil free cooking, superior food release and fast clean-up.

“Toasts quickly and cooks bacon too, with generally great results,” one review read. “I make two half toasties at a time and family loves them. Non-stick surfaces easy to clean and the ribbed top plate structures a sandwich well. Also stores well”

Breville Toast & Melt Sandwich Press The Good Guys

Breville Toast & Melt Sandwich Press, $99 at The Good Guys

According to reviewers, the Breville Toast & Melt cooks food evenly, thanks to even heat distribution. The appliance warms up quickly and efficiently, making sandwiches that are crispy and well-melted, without burning them. Plus, this toastie maker is easy to clean thanks to its non-stick coating, which is always a plus.

Sunbeam Big Fill Toasties for 4 The Good Guys

Sunbeam Big Fill Toasties for 4, $69.95 at The Good Guys

Perfect for big families, the Sunbeam Big Fill Toasties for 4 features extra deep and large plates that can fill up to 50% extra filling, compared to the brand's other sandwich makers. It has a Cut & Seal design to cut sandwiches into triangles and seal the edges for one-handed eating. Additionally, it has a cool-touch handle and a ready-to-cook indicator for ease of use.

Kmart Home & Co 2 Slice Sandwich Press Kmart

Kmart Home & Co 2 Slice Sandwich Press, $19 at Kmart

Enjoy yummy sandwiches and other snacks with this flat sandwich press which comes equipped with non-stick plates. It's also designed with a locking latch to securely close this appliance while cooking.

Plus, it's budget-friendly so you won't break the bank with this purchase.



Contempo 2 Slice Sandwich Press Stainless Steel Big W

Contempo 2 Slice Sandwich Press Stainless Steel, $19 from Big W

This stylish and reliable sandwich press features a premium non-stick grill plate for quick food release and easy cleaning. A floating hinge allows for variable sandwich thickness, while the warm-up and ready lights ensure a perfectly toasted sandwich every time.

One happy customer said of the press, "I have purchased this item from BW 2 months ago, so far the performance has exceeded my expectations. It's a very good value for money, easy to clean. Must have in every kitchen."