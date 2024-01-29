In the game of Australian Survivor, trust is hard fought for and easily lost.
From hidden immunity idols, bombshell blindsides and backstabbing, and epic interrogations from long-time host Jonathan LaPaglia, tribal council is where things heat up in the game.
Across 47 days on the tropical paradise of Samoa, our 24 contestants will fight to outwit, outlast, and outplay their fellow tribemates for the chance at securing the title of sole survivor.
But with half a million dollars on the line, and plenty of big personalities going head to head, these players aren't taking any chances.
Scroll on to see who has had their torch snuffed so far on Australian Survivor: Titans vs Rebels...
Frankie.
Frankie
In the very first tribal council of the season, the Titans tribe fought amongst each other for dominance, some tribemates more covertly than others.
Whilst Frankie and Nathan spearheaded the push to vote professional academic Jess out, cinema area manager Eden decided to take things into his own hands and try to blindside Frankie.
Ultimately, the Titans said hasta la vista baby to Frankie who received 7 votes to the 4 that Jess received.
"Honestly I didn't know what happened. I got a bit blindsided there. I would be lying if I didn't say I was disappointed," Frankie shared shortly after her torch was snuffed.
"I always knew going in that I would appear as a big personality, a big threat, I guess at the end of the day I may have played some people the wrong way."