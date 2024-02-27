A strong social game from the beginning. Channel Ten

Whilst Winna doesn’t exactly have any regrets about how he played his game, he does share that he wishes he wasn’t as “dependent on Feras.”

“I overestimated my relationship with Feras. It wasn’t really shown on air, but we are properly close, but we [made sure] to separate our friendship from the game.”

Despite believing that Feras would side with him and vote out Caroline, Feras flipped to vote for Winna, something Winna believes he could have avoided if he had been more “proactive.”

“Five minutes before tribal [council] I was so cold sitting by the fire, I was hungry, it was wet and I told myself that I should probably go talk to Feras right now just to make sure that we are good and I didn’t do it and I reckon that was probably my biggest downfall, letting things play out.”

Before his time on Survivor came to an end, Winna won the individual immunity necklace. Channel 10

Reflecting upon his time on Survivor, however, Winna is still pretty chuffed with his experience.

“For the whole game, I played exactly how I wanted to, I had awesome one-on-one with everyone, I was very genuine and generous with my time, and I didn’t have to do any fake relationship building. I truly had a bond with most of the cast.”

Winna is still close with many of his Survivor castmates, including Jayden and Valeria. Instagram

As for how Winna believes the rest of the game will play out, there are three players in mind that he thinks have what it takes to be sole Survivor.

“I feel like I'm quite analytical in general and logical in how I see things but Mark, Feras, and Kirby were all thinking on another level. It’s like playing chess, but they were always 10 steps ahead,” he shares.

“The way their brain works…they are very logical and in particular, Mark is incredibly sharp with his words. The way he navigates [conversations] in particular...”

RELATED ||

Here's everyone who has been voted off Australian Survivor: Titans vs Rebels

Is Australian Survivor real or fake?

Where are past Australian Survivor winners now?

Here's where Australian Survivor is filmed