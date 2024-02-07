Things didn't go as planned for Nathan. Channel Ten

Speaking exclusively with New Idea the morning after his onscreen elimination aired, Nathan revealed that he knew his game was “shot to pieces” from the moment the Titans tribe turned on Frankie.

“I was just scraping through from then on. I thought I’d be a more lowkey [player], but I’m a very outgoing loud personality and I [guess] I just got too swept up in it and too excited about the game…maybe that put a few noses out of the joint.”

“By the time we made it to that last tribal council I already knew I was a sitting duck,” he added.

Once Frankie had her torch snuffed, Nathan knew he was a "sitting duck." Channel Ten

Considering this, we had to ask Nathan if there is anything he would change about his time in Samoa, especially knowing what he knows now months after filming has wrapped.

“I’d change everything and do the complete opposite of what I did,” the Gold Coast local admitted unashamedly.

“I think [if I played again] I’d go into Survivor and be much more lowkey and play the long game rather than just go out there and make things happen straight away. I think I just wanted to get out there and start having fun.”

Nathan has high hopes for his friend Jayden. Channel Ten

As for which player he thinks has what it takes to take out the title of sole Survivor, he’s got his hopes pinned on Jayden.

“He’s got the strength, he’s a funny guy everyone loves him. He’s got all the tools he needs [to succeed], he just needs to get his head screwed on.”