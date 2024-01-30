Frankie was the first contestant to have her torch snuffed. Channel 10

She also shared with us that until tribal council, she was confident that the plan she and alliance member Nathan had concocted to blindside Jess would be successful. But from the moment she arrived, she noticed something was amiss rather quickly.

“I started to realise that some of the people I chatted to were no longer looking at me. I had a feeling that something might be happening…”

“I was surprised that my name got thrown out so early because we had a team of very strong women, and I thought we would all band together, which they did, but just against me,” Frankie laughs.

Ultimately, after observing Frankie and Nathan scheming, it was Eden who became their undoing, orchestrating the blindside against Frankie after growing concerned she was playing too strong, too soon.

As for how she predicts the rest of the game will play out, the outspoken Titan says her former tribe needs to “figure out how to work as a team.”

She also thinks midwife Caroline will be one to watch as season 11 progresses.

“I think everyone should really pay attention to Caroline. She was such a mum, she gives you big hugs and looks after you. She’s got a very good social game on her and I think she’s got a lot to give.”