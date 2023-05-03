Despite working alongside Carrie Bickmore for eight years on The Project, it seems Waleed Aly has chosen a side in her bitter split from partner Chris Walker.

And spoiler alert - he hasn’t sided with Carrie!

The 44-year-old joined Chris on the sidelines of a Richmond Tigers AFL match in Melbourne earlier this week, the pair sporting matching smiles as they enjoyed the game and each other's company.

