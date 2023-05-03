The comedian who recently starred in the ninth season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here posed alongside Chris in a pub alongside ABC presenter Leigh Sales, radio host Anthony Lehmann and cricketer Adam Gilchrist.
Peter even went as far as to put his arm around Chris, with Leigh captioning the image; “enjoying being an honorary bloke for the arvo with these top lads.”
After meeting on the set of The Project where Carrie was on the panel and Chris was a producer way back in 2012, the pair quickly became smitten with each other, Chris becoming a stepdad to 15-year-old Ollie - whom Carrie had with her first husband Greg Lange who passed away from brain cancer in 2010 - and also becoming a dad to daughters Evie, 8, and Adelaide, 5.
But, after 11 long years together the couple announced their separation in January 2023, taking to their respective social media accounts to share the sad news.
“It’s with immense sadness that Chris and I have decided to separate. Whilst this is a tough time, our focus is on parenting, loving, and supporting our three children Ollie, Evie, and Addie with everything we’ve got.”