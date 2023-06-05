Karl, who was expertly placed at the end of the line is seen eagerly awaiting Ally's embrace. After hugging each of the hosts, once Ally gets to Karl, she is seen turning the other way and walking off, leaving Karl to showcase his 'upset' acting skills.

In an obvious jest, the moment pokes lighthearted fun at the infamous Ally/Tracy Grimshaw hug snub coinciding with the host turnover on A Current Affair.

Allison herself cleared up the rumours surrounding that very moment recently, where she told TV Week, ''It looked bad, but that day, we'd already been chatting, and she knew I was the new host – it just hadn't been announced yet."

"So in that moment, I think she was overwhelmed and felt that if she hugged me, she might reveal a secret.''

WATCH: Tracy Grimshaw rejects Ally Langdon's hug. Article continues after video.

Today's cast and crew celebrated Ally's short and sweet return, where her guest appearance was met with much visible excitement.