Allison Langdon has been happily married to Mike Willesee Jr since 2008. Instagram

While their real first meeting turned out to be less than memorable, the pair still managed to fall in love and in 2008 Allison and Mike tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Noosa.

Reflecting on her special day years later during an interview with 9Honey, Allison confessed there was one moving moment during her nuptials that she’ll never forget.

“It was seeing my husband’s face when I arrived at the ceremony,” she told the publication.

“I just remember getting out of the car, on dad’s arm, and just looking down and locking eyes with Mike.”



Allison said the most memorable moment of her wedding was "seeing my husband’s face when I arrived at the ceremony". Instagram

The Today show host added: “I think it’s just so overwhelming...thinking that all these people are here to celebrate the love that you have for this other person, and it was beautiful.”

Although they rarely speak publicly about their relationship, Mike has nothing but praise for his talented partner, who is a well regarded journalist who wrote books and covered intense stories for 60 Minutes before landing the plum gig as Today co-host.

“She's the hardest worker I've ever seen, and I've worked in journalism for 25 years. That's something that is overlooked when people view her success," he told Daily Life in 2014.

“She's the hardest worker I've ever seen, and I've worked in journalism for 25 years. That's something that is overlooked when people view her success," Mike gushed of Allison. Instagram

For a while, Allison’s heavy work load made her question whether starting a family with Mike was something she coveted. As she got older, however, having children became a goal of theirs.

“I landed my dream gig: 60 Minutes is all I ever wanted, that was it. My husband and I got married when I was 29, and a year later I was appointed to 60 Minutes. And the reality of 60 is we spend six/seven months of the year on the road, often overseas so that didn’t really fit in with having a baby. For a long time I sort of thought it was something that we wouldn’t do,” she told Future Women.

“I didn’t think I was missing out on anything. And then something just came over me when I was 36, and I thought hang on I need to start thinking about this – am I okay if we don’t have children? And I kinda thought, I want to give this a crack.”

The couple share two kids: son Mack and daughter Scout. Instagram

In January 2017, the couple were lucky enough to welcome their first child, a son they named Mack.

Almost two years later a daughter followed, with Scout being born in March 2019. The timing meant it was a bittersweet arrival for the family however, as she was born just two days after Mike’s father, Mike Willesee Sr, passed away.

Then, add a pandemic in the mix, and the parenting gig has been one of Allison and Mike’s toughest challenges to date.

“It’s really hard. I remember going to work one morning with Mack and I was trying to say to Mike, ‘Pass me the spoon,’” she confessed to Bounty in December 2020.

“But I couldn’t remember the word for spoon and I was getting really upset and crying, ‘My job is words and I’m about to do a 60 Minutes interview and I’m a terrible mum and I’m terrible at my job.’ It can get so overwhelming.”

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eharmony today!